Image caption Active wear label LNDR has won an injunction against Nike's campaign

A niche clothing brand has won a legal battle against Nike over a trademark.

Active wear label LNDR, based in east London, complained over Nike's 'Nothing Beats a Londoner' campaign which featured the letters LDNR.

Nike argued people were likely to see it as meaning "Londoner" and not confuse it with the fitness brand.

But a High Court judge has now granted an injunction against Nike saying there was a "likelihood of confusion".

Mr Justice Arnold added that the evidence he heard indicated some consumers had mixed up the two brands.

Arty Rajendra, of law firm Osborne Clarke which represented LNDR, said the brand had a "growing reputation and as a premium brand it could not sit by and let Nike damage it".

LNDR founder Joanna Turner said she felt she had "no choice" but to bring action against Nike to protect her firm's brand.

She said: "It was not an easy decision to go up against a giant like Nike, and it is not a situation you imagine you will ever have to take on.

"We are both pleased and relieved that the judge saw things the same way as we did.

"We are delighted that we can now focus on continuing to build our brand and grow our business, in the UK as well as around the world."

Nike's marketing campaign, aimed at 16 to 24-year-olds in London, included appearances by celebrities associated with the city.

Harry Kane, Skepta and Sir Mo Farah were featured in a film as part of the campaign.