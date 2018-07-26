Image copyright Getty Images

PewDiePie has apologised after posting a meme which appeared to mock Demi Lovato.

The singer was being treated in hospital earlier this week after a suspected drug overdose.

The controversial YouTuber deleted the post, which showed Demi asking her mum for money for a burger before spending it on heroin instead.

PewDiePie says he "didn't fully know about the situation" and realised his post was "insensitive".

Deleted meme. I didnt mean anything with it and I didnt fully know about the situation. I realize now it was insensitive, sorry! — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) July 26, 2018

It's thought the 28-year-old didn't make the meme himself, but instead reposted it from elsewhere.

It prompted an angry reaction from Demi's fans, as well as those who support people going through addiction troubles.

come on bro, this is making light of something that a lot of humanity struggles with day in and day out, and countless families have been torn apart by it. Offensive humor for the sake of offensiveness isn't edgy, it's just lazy and destructive. — Jimmy (@jfwong) July 26, 2018

You should've never even thought about posting something as disgusting as what u did. Addiction & mental illness are NOT a joke. It doesn't matter if you're rich, poor, black, white... they don't discriminate. Demi was in the hospital fighting for her life. You should be ashamed. — Ina (@catiesloves) July 26, 2018

PewDiePie WTF man!! This is so wrong and I'm sorry you should be ashamed! No one has any idea what Demi went through unless you've gone through something similar we should judge only support and your here making a mockery of not only her but everyone in that position!! — Sam ⭕️🤖 (@OchAyeSam) July 26, 2018

Demi has spoken openly about her battles with addiction, eating disorders, bipolar and depression in the past.

Her fans have been sharing stories of the impact she's had on their lives by being so open.

Last month Demi said she was "not sober anymore" on her new single.

After her suspected overdose, a family spokesperson told the BBC: "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support."

PewDiePie controversy

This isn't the first time PewDiePie, who has nearly 65 million YouTube subscribers, has been criticised.

Last year Disney cut all ties with the Swede, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, after several videos he released were found to contain Nazi references or anti-Semitic imagery.

Then later in the year he apologised for using the "n-word" during a video live stream.

"It was something that I said in the heat of the moment," he said in a YouTube post that racked up millions of views.

