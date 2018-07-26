Radio 1 has been criticised for featuring Logan Paul on a show.

The YouTuber is due to appear on Charlie Sloth's programme on Thursday night.

Logan caused controversy earlier this year by filming the body of an apparent suicide victim for one of his vlogs, and has since apologised.

A Radio 1 spokesperson said: "Charlie is used to handling controversial guests" - adding that the DJ has publicly condemned Logan previously.

Radio 1 tweeted a clip from the upcoming interview.

In it, the pair discuss Logan's forthcoming boxing match against KSI, who also appears on the programme.

Many people responded to the preview, upset that the station invited Logan on.

Charlie Sloth previously criticised the American YouTuber for posting the video, from Aokigahara forest in Japan, which is known to be a frequent site of suicides.

In January the DJ chose him as 'Wally of the Week' on his Radio 1/ 1Xtra show The 8th.

"Millions and millions of people around the world look up to Logan Paul, including loads of youngsters.

"My children are some of those youngsters - they look up to Logan Paul like a superstar," he said.

"Fam, let's face it, you are an absolute wally."

Image caption Charlie has previously said Logan sets a bad example to his young fans

Charlie also suggested that Logan's initial apology was disingenuous.

"He made that apology to massage his own ego - I don't feel like he even cared.

"I don't think he felt any remorse whatsoever and that made me feel even worse about the whole thing," said Charlie at the time.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A screengrab from the video posted by Logan Paul in Japan's Aokigahara forest

The YouTuber apologised again later in January by posting a video about suicide awareness, and pledging to donate $1m (£700,000) to prevention groups.

Some social media users say he should be forgiven.

The interview will be broadcast in full on Charlie Sloth's show on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra on 26 July from 9pm BST.

Newsbeat has contacted Logan Paul for comment.

