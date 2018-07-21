Buffy the Vampire Slayer to get TV reboot

Image copyright Getty Images

It had a kick-ass female lead, vampires and the everyday trials of teenage life.

Just three reasons why Buffy the Vampire Slayer turned into one of the most popular cult TV shows of all time.

Now, the 90's smash is coming back and the original creator of the show is involved.

The new version will apparently be more diverse than the original, with a black actress taking the title role that Sarah Michelle Gellar made famous.

The TV show was based on a 1992 film written by Joss Whedon.

At its heart was Buffy - a Californian teenager who goes to high school during the day and fights vampires at night.

Buffy ran for seven seasons over 145 episodes and also starred Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield Ford, and David Boreanaz.

Unlike other 90's shows, Buffy still holds up - with its strong message of female empowerment being bang on trend.

It also had killer dialogue and was genuinely scary.

According to Variety, Joss Whedon is involved once again and the script is being written by Monica Owusu-Breen, who's previously worked on Agents of SHIELD.

So far, it's not known which network the new show will appear on.

But it's always dangerous trying to bring back a much-loved classic.

If the original taught us nothing else, it was that you don't mess with the Scooby Gang.

Skip Twitter post by @spaceecowgirl Why we don’t want the #Buffy reboot..

1. NO ONE asked for one;

2. Don’t CHANGE the best character ever made, she is perfect ❤️

3. NO ONE CAN REPLACE OUR SCOOBIES;

4. This show changed many lives, including mine and Buffy’s legacy doesn’t deserve to be messed with.. pic.twitter.com/32y1wLlzXt — ines core🌹 (@spaceecowgirl) July 21, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @SaveBuffy I am absolutely disgusted that @joss would do this to the original fans. To not only greedily reboot such a precious piece of so many fans lives without the original cast, but to then try and make out that the original wasn't inclusive and diverse enough. #BuffyReboot #Buffy — Save Buffy (@SaveBuffy) July 21, 2018 Report

But on the other hand...

Skip Twitter post by @Louiestowell #Buffy I'd love a slayer story about an adult woman rather than a teenager. We've done the teenage story. What does it mean to have that power when you're older? When understand the implications of your actions? When you're jaded? — Louie Stowell (@Louiestowell) July 21, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @toshanshuwangel Ok so there's talk of a #Buffy reboot, this could go several ways, it could be complete remake with all new character and stories, which is probably the best way, as it can then be either aimed at teens or a darker show aimed more at adults, or it could have the same characters — ToShanshuWithAngel (@toshanshuwangel) July 21, 2018 Report

