Buffy the Vampire Slayer to get TV reboot
It had a kick-ass female lead, vampires and the everyday trials of teenage life.
Just three reasons why Buffy the Vampire Slayer turned into one of the most popular cult TV shows of all time.
Now, the 90's smash is coming back and the original creator of the show is involved.
The new version will apparently be more diverse than the original, with a black actress taking the title role that Sarah Michelle Gellar made famous.
The TV show was based on a 1992 film written by Joss Whedon.
At its heart was Buffy - a Californian teenager who goes to high school during the day and fights vampires at night.
Buffy ran for seven seasons over 145 episodes and also starred Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield Ford, and David Boreanaz.
Unlike other 90's shows, Buffy still holds up - with its strong message of female empowerment being bang on trend.
It also had killer dialogue and was genuinely scary.
According to Variety, Joss Whedon is involved once again and the script is being written by Monica Owusu-Breen, who's previously worked on Agents of SHIELD.
So far, it's not known which network the new show will appear on.
But it's always dangerous trying to bring back a much-loved classic.
If the original taught us nothing else, it was that you don't mess with the Scooby Gang.
But on the other hand...
