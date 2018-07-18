Image copyright Kev Wise

The first black woman to be crowned Miss Universe Great Britain in the pageant's 66-year history has called it "a great achievement".

Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers has told Newsbeat competing was "the best experience of my life".

Miss Universe GB selects Britain's representative for the Miss Universe contest.

Dee-Ann will now go on to represent Great Britain in the 67th Miss Universe pageant later this year.

"I've come to the realisation that I've not only won the pageant as Dee-Ann, but as a black woman," she says.

The 25-year-old from Anguilla, a British overseas territory, says she's received several humbling messages since winning the pageant, including those from mothers on behalf of their daughters.

"Some individuals have reached out to me in a personal capacity just to say that my win feels like a win for them.

"As it got closer to the competition, I started to feel the magnitude of what this could mean if I were to get the crown, not just for black women, but for Great Britain as a whole."

Image copyright Kev Wise Image caption This is the first time the title has been won by a black woman since the pageant started in 1952

'The hardest muscle to master'

But becoming Miss Universe Great Britain wasn't always Dee-Ann's dream.

She originally wanted to be an Olympic heptathlete for Great Britain, having competed twice in the Commonwealth Games, but a knee injury meant she could no longer pursue that goal.

"My dream kind of reinvented itself and it shifted into pageantry because in pageantry you have the same reach.

"Miss Universe Great Britain was the pageant equivalent of becoming an Olympic athlete for Great Britain."

But Dee-Ann says being in a pageant was harder than preparing for her sporting competitions.

"They're very similar, but being in a pageant you have to undergo a kind of surgical examination of yourself, your ambitions, things that people don't do until they're very, very old.

"Most of the preparation for the Commonwealth Games is done on the track... but in pageantry, the mind is the focal point, and the mind is I think the hardest muscle to master."

Image copyright Kev Wise Image caption Dee-Ann says pageantry has the "same power to inspire" as sport

While some may argue that pageantry is an out-of-date institution, Dee-Ann says that its potential to give women a voice is exactly why it's just as valuable today.

"Pageantry has been getting a lot of backlash because of people thinking it's very archaic, but pageantry for me has given me a platform, given me a voice, given me the opportunity to empower myself.

"One of the biggest problems that women have in the 21st century is having people listen to them.

"We have had to be very creative in making a space for ourselves."

Image copyright Kev Wise Image caption While some may say it's old-fashioned, Dee-Ann says pageantry empowers her

But can a competition that focuses so much on a woman's appearance really be a good influence for young girls?

Dee-Ann says yes, although she admits that questions about pageantry and beauty standards are "understandable".

"As someone who's gone through the system, I would advocate for it for young women.

"Most of the women who I've known or have come into contact with through pageantry have grown exponentially since the pageant. They've pursued their goals relentlessly and have achieved what they've set out to do."

Regarding the future of beauty pageantry and its diversity, Dee-Ann hopes to show other young women that their dreams of competing in the pageant system are absolutely possible.

"The buzz that's surrounding my victory in Miss Universe Great Britain is the first indication as to why it's so important today," she told Newsbeat.

"If I can say that to a young black girl, an Asian girl, any girl of any ethnicity in the United Kingdom, especially in this post-Brexit, post-Windrush era, then I would be ecstatic because I would have done my job."

