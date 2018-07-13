Image copyright Getty Images

A Tory MP has been accused of Islamophobia over a now-deleted tweet he posted about Sadiq Khan.

Michael Fabricant posted a cartoon showing the Mayor of London's head on an inflatable balloon, engaged in a sex act with a pig.

Mr Fabricant has apologised, saying he "stupidly tweeted it in a meeting without checking it properly".

Sadiq Khan is a Muslim, and eating pork is a sin in Islam. Pork has previously been used in Islamophobic attacks.

Warning: This article links to images you may find offensive.

.Sayeeda - The picture is vile. As soon as I saw what it was, I deleted it. I'm liberal & not anybody-phobic.

I had been on tv saying that I thought the blimp was hypocritical and when someone sent me the pic on my iPhone I thought it was a flying pig humping the Trump blimp. — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) July 13, 2018

Lichfield MP Mr Fabricant said: "I did not see the detail on my small iPhone."

"I am genuinely sorry if it caused anyone offence and I am disappointed in the person who sent it to me in the first place."

Former Conservative Party chairman Baroness Sayeeda Warsi responded, describing Islamophobia in the Tory party as "widespread".

And on and on it goes 🤦🏽‍♀️

There will be an inquiry- it’s only a question of time.

The problem in my party is too widespread for there not to be.

The question is how much damage we will do to our reputation in the meantime as we drag our feet @Conservatives https://t.co/NYTz0dwIzX — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) July 12, 2018

She recently called for an inquiry into Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.

Following Mr Fabricant's tweet, Baroness Warsi said that inquiry was "only a question of time".

She was the UK's first female Muslim cabinet minister.

Some Labour MPs called for Mr Fabricant's suspension.

Can't believe @Mike_Fabricant tweeted that vile, islamophobic image of @SadiqKhan - thought it was a spoof. He has just deleted it. Describes himself as an "MP dude" in his twitter profile but is clearly an "MP idiot". @SayeedaWarsi is right on this - her party has a problem. — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) July 12, 2018

The 68-year-old has caused anger with his tweets previously, and had to apologise in one instance after saying he would punch a female journalist "in the throat" if he was ever on a talk show with her.

You might also recognise him from an appearance on Channel 4's Celebrity First Dates.

The balloon in the cartoon he posted references the giant blimp being flown over London in protest of Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

Mr Trump has been a regular critic of London's Labour mayor, most recently in an interview with The Sun.

The president said Mr Khan had done "a terrible job" in response to last year's terror attacks in the capital.

The Mayor of London was the person who gave permission for the giant blimp of Donald Trump to fly during his visit to the UK.

He's previously accused Mr Trump of holding "ignorant" views of Islam.

Newsbeat has contacted the Conservative Party for comment.

