If you've not seen the #InMyFeelingsChallenge being shared on social media, where have you been?

The dance craze was started by Instagram comedian Shiggy, who encouraged others to get involved - and get involved they did.

Shiggy first started encouraging his 1.4 million Instagram followers to #DoTheShiggy in late June.

He was filmed in the street dancing to Drake's In My Feelings on a car stereo and it has evolved massively from there.

It has appealed to civilians and celebrities alike, but most people seem to agree that Will Smith's attempt is the best so far.

It's certainly the most extra.

But, in defence of anyone planning on trying it in their cul-de-sac with a smartphone, Will Smith recorded his with at least one cameraman, drones and access to an impressive building - so "smashing it" was always going to be the outcome here.

Will says the video was spontaneous and that he didn't have legal permission to enter the bridge building - a contributing factor to his "stiff" dance moves.

Ciara's attempt (which features in Will Smith's Budapest epic) puts some real sass into the dance moves - and is set against a view of mountains and ocean in Cape Town.

Having a car to jump out of to start the dance isn't essential, but it certainly helps.

You can do it while you pop to the shops, if you like.

And it's not just customers who are getting involved - you might find yourself queuing at the check-out while the staff upload their attempts at the challenge.

Pregnancy is certainly no obstacle to taking part.

And neither is being Lucius Best, aka The Incredibles' Frozone.

