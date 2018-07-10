Image copyright Getty Images

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady have split up.

The Love Island presenter and the former Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother contestant had been dating since January, before revealing their engagement in April.

Caroline said she was "sad" that she and Andrew had "decided to part ways".

"Unfortunately it was not to be. I wish him all the best. At least there's a villa waiting for me. It's back to the ol' grafting'," she added.

Andrew posted a similar message to his Instagram.

Caroline appeared to respond, posting a crying emoji to her Twitter page.

The former X Factor presenter announced the engagement on her Instagram a few months ago, in a post that since appears to have been deleted.

At the time the post received a lot of positive responses, although Caroline did have to defend her fiance from some criticism.

She called out the "weirdos" that were "taking time to write mean comments" about people they didn't know.

Fans have been offering the 37-year-old support on social media.

They also haven't missed the opportunity to make a Love Island joke.

Earlier this month Caroline wrote an open letter to Andrew in Cosmopolitan.

"People talk about meeting someone and feeling as though you've known them your whole life. That's what it felt like when I met you," she wrote.

"My life was complete before you came into it - a man doesn't complete your life.

"But I wanted to make room in it for you. I look at you and I think, 'Yes, Andrew, you're the one I've been waiting for'."

