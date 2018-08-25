Image copyright Deckker Image caption The Magic Gang is made up of Gus Taylor, Kris Smith, Jack Kaye, Paeris Giles (l-r)

En route to Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival, The Magic Gang checked Twitter.

"We saw things like, 'If you're watching The Magic Gang you're a mug! You've got to go to Miles Kane," says guitarist Kris Smith.

Despite fears of being "abandoned" because of the clashing sets, bassist Gus Taylor says the gig "was wonderful".

"It was lovely to hear people sing 'Magic, Magic... Gang' ... That's never happened."

It's not the first time the Brighton four-piece have exceeded their own, frankly humble, expectations.

Image caption Jack Kaye and The Magic Gang will be at Reading and Leeds over the weekend

They released their self-titled debut album in March, with the aim of "maybe getting in the top 40".

It went straight to number 12 in the UK, was joined by a wave of complimentary reviews and has since been listed as one of the best debut albums of the year.

As a result, they'll no doubt be sought-after when they perform at Reading and Leeds this weekend.

Singer Jack Kaye smirks about the list being "pretty specific", but he's more than happy to take the compliment and admit things since the release have been busy - "that's what we love", he says.

Image caption Drummer Paeris Giles says album two is "well on the way"

This summer has seen them play at festivals all over Europe and start chipping away at a follow-up album - they say "loads of admin" is the only thing holding them back.

In charge of that admin is ex-Maccabees member Felix White, and Morad Khokar, the bosses at their label Yala! Records.

Felix is the first person the band calls for advice and is also one of their biggest cheerleaders.

"What really helped with The Maccabees was that we had some people around us who were just saying, 'Don't worry, it's going to be OK, we believe in you'.

"That's how I feel about them," he tells Newsbeat.

Image caption Felix White runs Yala! Records with Morad Khokar, which they started in 2016

"Some acts are put under a lot of pressure to deliver songs by a certain date or something... I don't think that's a fair or healthy way to make someone live their lives.

"The Magic Gang have just got something natural to them. I think as people keep finding their music I don't see how they're not going to keep getting bigger and bigger."

Felix says he "unconditionally loved" The Magic Gang as soon as he saw them supporting Wolf Alice at a gig in London.

Image caption Magic Gang bassist Gus Taylor says it's been 'a pleasure' to have Felix on board

"That feeling has just remained since.

"As far as I'm concerned they're a pretty miraculous group actually.

"With The Maccabees we were allowed to make the music we wanted to make and it slowly evolved so everyone within the band is involved there for the right reasons.

"I can see the beginnings of that in The Magic Gang and there's a commitment to the cause with the people who come to their gigs.

"They've found them and they love it - they're not just coming for something to do on a Wednesday night."

Image caption The Magic Gang first played at the BBC's Maida Vale studios back in 2015

The Magic Gang are the first band on Felix's label to move on to the cliched "tough second album".

And as tempting as it might be for Felix to be involved in the writing process, he's again calling on his own experience to make sure the band create the best album they can.

"I certainly don't feel like I want to be too involved because you don't want to be like the old uncle at the party.

"With The Maccabees there was always someone, somewhere, saying, 'This isn't what people are going to want to hear'.

"With that approach there's always a bit of apprehension when the album is finally released and I think I understand that."

