Paris Jackson has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

Nicholas Lewis Stevens arrived at a recording studio where she was working in June, it's claimed in court documents filed in the US.

It's alleged he told Paris - the daughter of Michael Jackson - he had visited the studio several times.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order against Mr Stevens until another hearing takes place on 24 July.

It's claimed that he once waited to see Paris at the recording studio for 15 hours.

It's also alleged that when the model's friend confronted the alleged stalker and called police, Mr Stevens told Paris that "by midnight it will all be over" - before making reference to a shotgun.

He also tweeted her to say they were soul mates, according to the court documents.

The temporary restraining order means that Mr Stevens is not allowed within 100 yards of Paris and must not contact her.

Paris is not the first celebrity to have been targeted by an alleged stalker.

In May, a man accused of stalking Taylor Swift and breaking into her apartment block was jailed for six months.

Mohammed Jaffar pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree, according to US prosecutors.

The same month, Rihanna's home was broken into by a suspected stalker who allegedly spent 12 hours inside.

