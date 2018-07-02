Image copyright Getty Images

Festival Republic has blamed the company running its bars for the huge queues that saw fans miss headline sets over the weekend.

People complained it took two hours to get a drink at Community Festival, where the likes of Liam Gallagher played, in London's Finsbury Park.

Festival Republic says the queues were because not enough staff turned up.

That explanation hasn't gone down well, with organisers being accused of "passing the buck".

Community Festival took place over one of the hottest weekends of the year - but getting your hands on a drink was not easy.

This is the most embarrassingly badly organised event I've ever been to. 2 hour queues for a bar are absolute clown shoes. I think a big chunk of refunds are in order @FRfestivals - maybe look at @allpointseastuk for inspiration. — Matt Burr (@MattyBurr) June 30, 2018

#festivalrepublic Queued for an hour and a half to get a drink in 30C and missed bands we paid good money to see. Total disgrace to treat people this way 😡 pic.twitter.com/ltRwnAlR45 — Helen Dunlop (@staminator_) July 1, 2018

Some people at the festival, which featured the likes of Run The Jewels and Queens Of The Stone Age on Friday and Saturday, were also genuinely worried by the number of people being packed in.

On Sunday evening, after being hit by so many complaints, organiser Festival Republic put out a statement, which blamed the company running the bars.

In the statement, The Workers Beer Company says: "Here in Finsbury Park on Friday and Saturday there was unprecedented failure of up to 40% of our staff to turn up.

"As a consequence people had to wait an unnecessarily long time to be served. For this we unreservedly apologise to the audience."

The statement goes on to say Festival Republic bore no responsibility "for us letting down the audience and we have already apologised to them".

But it's that last bit that hasn't gone down well with fans.

This is such a poor, unprofessional response 🙄 40% more bar staff may have reduced the queue time at the bars (debatable) but would it have increased security, stopped the crush at the exit, reduced the queue time for the water & toilets, turned up the sound?? Didn't think so... — Fleur Elizabeth (@fleury_flower) July 1, 2018

Staff not turning up barely explains one of the many issues with yesterday. No card machines, terrible railing queue system, bar staff attitude, capacity issues, poor sound and potential crush situation on exit. Was the worst run festival I have been to and I've been to a lot. — Neil Peace (@NeilPeace) July 1, 2018

I spent 4 hours in queues for 2 beers. Disgusting. Missing the bands I'd paid to see. No other festival has been like this this summer. Logistics of whole site were awful. Toilet bottleneck, bar queues for hours and 1 exit which is just dangerous. Pathetic organisation — Daniel Allison {...} (@Dan_Allison1980) July 1, 2018

Newsbeat has contacted Festival Republic for a further statement but so far, they haven't got back to us.

