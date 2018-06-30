Image copyright Getty Images

Bella Hadid says Drake is not rapping about her on his new album.

Some fans have suggested that the track Finesse is about her long-rumoured relationship with the rapper.

The lyrics include: "Should I do New York? I can't decide / Fashion week is more your thing than mine."

But the supermodel has denied the speculation on Twitter, calling it "disrespectful", and saying they are friends.

"Not me!!!that's disrespectful. WHY CANT PPL BE FRIENDS W/o all the insinuation?" [sic] she wrote in response to a tweet by celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

Scorpion was released yesterday and features a number of lyrics that some commentators think are about Bella.

On Finesse, Drake talks about making a trip to New York to see a love interest.

"I can't even lie, I'd rather stay inside/I can't do suit and tie," he raps on the 3-minute track.

"Can't be in a room with you and stand on different sides/One thing at a time/I have to learn to hide.

"One thing at a time/Emotions running high/I wish you felt alright."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bella modelling for Moschino alongside sister Gigi (l) and Joan Smalls

On the track Sandra's Rose, the Canadian star mentions Bella's father, Mohamed: "My house is full of supermodels just like Mohamed Hadid."

Some fans had taken that as confirmation that the pair are together.

Skip Twitter post by @ellendurney Imagine being Bella Hadid and having both The Weeknd and Drake writing songs about you. Some people really do have it all — ellen (@ellendurney) June 29, 2018 Report

Rumours have circulated about them since last year, when Drake threw a party for Bella's 21st birthday in October.

But neither has publicly commented until now.

Drake is known for his confessional lyrics, and has used his new album to confirm that he has a son.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bella used to go out with The Weeknd

"I wasn't hiding my kid from the world," he raps on Emotionless. "I was hiding the world from my kid."

On the final track, March 14, he adds: "She's not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine."

The 25-track album also includes references to the death of XXXTentacion, and samples of Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey songs.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.