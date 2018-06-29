Image copyright Getty Images

Drake's latest album has arrived and with it has come a chorus of people in their feelings.

It's to be expected.

Since his very first mixtape back in 2009 Drake has been helping people craft emotional Facebook statuses (progressing to tweets as the social media landscape changed) and now you can expect a flurry of sad-sounding Instagram captions all Summer Eighteen.

Whether you love him or can't stand him, the Canadian artist (and/or his ghostwriters?) definitely know how to craft a quotable song.

@spidadmitchell Not gon lie to y'all I don't usually do this but this drake got me bout to start dropping insta captions on y'all for the whole month of July 😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 29, 2018

Fans poring over his latest offering - all 25 tracks of it - are already filling social media with his words.

@MissGinaDarling Thank god Drake dropped his new album cuz I was running out of captions for my instagram pix. — Gina 🍓 (@MissGinaDarling) June 29, 2018

Drake's well-known for a topsy-turvy relationship with his friends.

He may have sung "no new friends" on a hook for DJ Khaled once upon a time, but that doesn't mean he's entirely happy with the friends that he has - if lyrics on That's How You Feel are anything to go by.

Expect to see this written below a few moody selfies over the summer.

@janetmachuka_ 'Your friends say they miss you but they don't really miss you'~ Drake.



I felt this line 😥 — Janet Machuka 🇰🇪 (@janetmachuka_) June 29, 2018



I felt this line 😥 — Janet Machuka 🇰🇪 (@janetmachuka_) June 29, 2018 Report

And if you thought it was going to get any happier, you're about to be more disappointed than Drake is on Jaded.

In fact, if you were just going from the lyrics that are clearly resonating with people, you'd think Drake was doing nothing but sitting and stewing in his Calabasas mansion since releasing More Life back in March 2017.

And given what's happened in the weeks leading up to Scorpion's release - a back-and-forth with Pusha T which revealed the news that Drake has a child he's been keeping secret - you might not be far wrong.

This paraphrased lyric on Peak certainly gives that impression.

@MuscleManMarcus This man drake said "yall as tough as yall cell phone allows yall to be" man listen lmaoooooooo — MuscleManMarcus (@MuscleManMarcus) June 29, 2018

Lyrics on Emotionless show that the fallout from the Pusha T clash has been on Drake's mind - but people think they'll also be relevant to other fathers.

@JessicaAnaya3 Drake: I wasn't hiding my kid from the world I was hiding the world from my kid

Deadbeats everywhere: I felt that — Jess (@JessicaAnaya3) June 29, 2018

Deadbeats everywhere: I felt that — Jess (@JessicaAnaya3) June 29, 2018 Report

Aside from the confirmation of Drake's child, people are posting everything - from the seemingly woke...

To the straight-up hurt.

@Kauzing when drake said "you're breaking my heart, tearing me apart breaking me down, when I'm already down" wow i legitimately felt that — Luis Curry (@Kauzing) June 29, 2018

People are getting pretty emotional thinking about the rapper - lots of people seem near tears.

@KMalatji We have no idea how honored we are to be alive and young in the Drake era — Piano Man (@KMalatji) June 29, 2018

@tronpyre My generation really got to see Messi Ronaldo Drake LeBron Steph Curry Beyoncé and Usain Bolt 🤦🏾‍♂️ 🙆🏾‍♂️ — Willy Beamin' (@tronpyre) June 29, 2018

But this being Drake - a rapper whose legacy is argued over more than most - not everyone is in agreement.

And some people are finding this whole thing pretty predictable.

But as the internet has proved after every Drake beef and album release, Drizzy can seemingly never lose.

@trapafasa Pusha T killed Drake so Drake used that moment to go do a collabo with Michael Jackson. Drake wins again — Trapa Fasa (@trapafasa) June 29, 2018

