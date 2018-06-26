Jimmy Fallon 'donated to refugees in Trump's name'

Image copyright NBC

US TV host Jimmy Fallon says he's made a donation in President Donald Trump's name to an organisation which helps support refugees in the United States.

The presenter opened his Monday night show by giving an ironic shout out to the show's "number one fan" before hitting out at Trump's policies.

The two have been having an argument online and on TV in recent days.

Their row is all about a famous interview Mr Trump gave to Jimmy when he was campaigning to be president.

Jimmy recently apologised for the interview, where he 'ruffled' Mr Trump's hair.

The presenter spent three minutes hitting out at T the president's use of social media and his policies in his most recent show's intro.

"The president of the United States went after me on Twitter," said Jimmy.

"So Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working."

He also questioned whether the president should have "more important things to do" than be criticising him on social media.

Jimmy's donation to the Refugee and Immigrant Centre for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) follows controversy over a recently ended US policy of separating migrant children from their families when illegally crossing the border into the US.

Skip Twitter post by @jimmyfallon In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018 Report

Jimmy joked that Mr Trump would probably confuse RAICES with Reese's chocolate.

On Sunday, Mr Trump tweeted saying Jimmy had been "whimpering" about playing with his hair in that 2016 interview and claimed the host had phoned the president to congratulate him on the ratings the interview had drawn.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump .@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018 Report

Jimmy denied this claim during his show, saying he neither phoned the president nor saw a ratings boost after Mr Trump's appearance.

"I've never called this human in my life. I don't have his number, I don't want his number," he said, according to CNN.

Jimmy has reportedly lost viewers to late-night talk-show rival Stephen Colbert, which he appeared to reference.

"By the way, Donald, I don't know if you've seen my ratings the past two years, but you didn't help," added Jimmy.

Jimmy Fallon was criticised in 2016 for his interview with Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, when he was accused of being too playful towards the divisive politician and businessman.

He recently apologised for the incident in a podcast with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm sorry. I don't want to make anyone angry - I never do and I never will," said Jimmy.

"It's all in the fun of the show. I made a mistake. I'm sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.