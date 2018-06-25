Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption World Cup 2018: England 6-1 Panama highlights

As Sunday afternoons go, England fans couldn't have had much better.

Two games into the World Cup in Russia and Gareth Southgate's side have already qualified for the knockout stages.

Their 6-1 victory against Panama provided England with their biggest win at a World Cup.

But what have we learned from their two Group G performances so far?

We asked the England fans in Nizhny Novgorod for a quick assessment:

Defence looks solid

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Jordan Pickford looks "assured in goal" says one fan

Despite conceding two goals in two games, England fan Kyle Wright thinks the backline looks strong.

"We are solid at the back and Jordan Pickford looks assured in goal," says the 28-year-old.

"But there's a note of caution because we haven't really played anyone decent so we have to wait until we play Belgium."

As it stands, England top their table but have to face Belgium - who won 5-2 against Tunisia - in their final group game on Thursday.

Don't underestimate England's attack

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Harry Kane celebrates with Jordan Henderson after scoring the second goal

With eight goals in two games, Peter Shaw thinks other teams should be very wary of England's attacking line-up.

"You think back to the last World Cups, where we drew 0-0 with Algeria and struggled to score against USA, and we look much better," he tells Newsbeat.

Image caption Peter Shaw says England's attacking side looks much better than in previous World Cups

"The free kick we scored against Panama just shows how imaginative we can be going forward.

"It's exciting times."

Team spirit

Image copyright EPA Image caption Gareth Southgate clasps hands with Jesse Lingard as he comes off the pitch

Remember when Greece won Euro 2004 or Leicester topped the Premier League in 2016?

Pundits put it down to great team spirit and England fan Jack Sprange likes what he sees with Gareth Southgate's side.

Image caption Jack thinks the England's spirit could create a danger for other teams

"England are an unknown quantity with no real outstanding players apart from Harry Kane," he says.

"They seem to be gelling together though and that will create a great team spirit which could be dangerous."

'A promising start'

Analysis by Newsbeat reporter Ben Mundy

Sure Tunisia and Panama were never going to win this tournament here in Russia, but both were more than capable of causing an upset.

In recent years England have struggled to win tournament matches so credit should be given to Gareth Southgate for orchestrating two back-to-back victories.

But as Kyle alludes to above, much greater tests await.

Despite that, it's been a promising start for England and some of the favoured teams - like Brazil and Germany - cannot say that.

Maybe this young, inexperienced England team's strongest asset right now is the fact they've learned quickly how to win World Cup games.

As one fan said to me in Nizhny when walking out of the stadium: "It does make you wonder whether England can go all the way."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.