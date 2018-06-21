Lady Leshurr has told fans she "tried to end it all" two years ago.
The rapper said she met "bad people" in her life who broke her "mentally and emotionally" and made her think the "only way to happiness now is death".
In a post on Instagram, she said she wasn't speaking out for "sympathy" but had written the post for "whoever's reading and can relate".
"Anxiety and depression exists. Let's stop shying away from these subjects and help our people," she added.
Warning: This article contains an image and descriptions that you may find distressing.
For support on mental health issues and suicide visit the BBC Advice pages.
This will be the only time I write in small on here. Two years ago today at this exact time I tried to end it all. I am not saying this for sympathy or 2 receive loads of positive messages because this was 2 years ago. I am a different person now. I am telling u bcus I’m 1 of the realest ppl in this music ting believe it or not, & u guys basically know 90% of my life as it is. I never hold back & I express mainly 2 remain sane & HUMAN in this industry as a lot of ppl do not know who they are due to always having to sustain this image/facade they deem as “cool” or “gangsta.” I am none of those things. I’m just a girl from brum who had a dream, & when I finally started living that dream out, alot of bad ppl were drawn to me that would eventually ruin & break me down mentally & emotionally causing me to think the only way to happiness now is death. My reason to tell u this is bcus I know I am not the only 1. I know ppl go through this ish everyday, suffering in silence, don’t have a shoulder to lean on or an ear to speak to. Don’t know how 2 express, anxiety exploding in their chest & the only ppl around u are the type to say “calm down, you’re overacting - it’s just a phase. I know ppl have thought about ending everything due to how they’re feeling in the moment. 1 thing I learnt from it all is it will make us stronger in the long run & build who we are today. Only people that have experienced this feeling will actually know how difficult & frustrating life can be wen u are petrified to leave your house due to fear.. Room full of ppl & still feel alone? Understand. I write this for whoever’s reading & can relate. I’m opening youth clubs for kids that suffer with mental health issues cus a change is needed. I have a voice & I MUST use it. This is more than music. This is Life. Even if this topic seems uncomfortable for most, I ALWAYS stand by what I believe in. I’m probably the only artist that will break this down to you like this & feel no way. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I let ppl in. Life is about giving, loving, FEELING. Don’t be afraid, communication is VITAL. Anxiety & Depression exists. Let’s stop shying away from these subjects & help our ppl. Love ❤️✨
In the post, Lady Leshurr said she was a "different person now" and was telling fans because "I'm one of the realest people in this music thing".
"My reason for telling you this is because I know I'm not the only one.
"I know people go through this everyday, suffering in silence, don't have a shoulder to lean on or an ear to speak to."
She said she knows people who have thought about taking their own lives due to how they were feeling.
The Birmingham rapper said only people who have experienced similar feelings will know how difficult and frustrating life can be "when you're petrified to leave your house due to fear".
She told fans she was opening youth clubs for children that have mental health issues because "a change is needed".
"I have a voice and I must use it. This is more than music. This is life."
Lady Leshurr wrote that the topics in her post may seem uncomfortable for most but she will "always stand by what I believe in".
She told fans not to be afraid and communication is "vital" before signing off with the word "love" and a heart and star emoji.
