Love Island contestant Adam Collard's behaviour in the reality TV show has led a domestic abuse charity to issue a warning about spotting signs of abuse.

The 22-year-old has faced a backlash from fans over the way he's treated fellow Love Islander Rosie Williams.

Women's Aid says there are "clear warning signs in Adam's behaviour" and has warned about "emotional abuse".

It wants viewers to recognise unhealthy behaviour in relationships and to "speak out" against domestic abuse".

Adam is currently coupled up with Rosie but their relationship has hit the rocks following the arrival of Zara McDermott.

Zara's arrival led Rosie to confront him about the way he'd treated her in Tuesday's episode - saying she was upset he'd "ditched" her after they spent the night together.

"I don't think you have any idea how much you've actually really hurt me and really upset me. And the worst thing is I don't think you care," she told him.

Fans were not happy with his behaviour as he appeared to smirk while she poured out her feelings.

Katie Ghose, chief executive of Women's Aid, said: "In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse."

Gaslighting is to "manipulate someone by psychological means into doubting their own sanity" - according to Oxford Dictionaries online.

Katie said Rosie had called out Adam's "unacceptable behaviour" and she urged viewers to "join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse - emotional as well as physical".

"It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse."

