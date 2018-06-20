Image copyright Getty Images

Senegal's coach not only led his team to victory last night - he also became a meme.

Aliou Cisse provided what has been dubbed "one of the great World Cup coaching celebrations" - a fist-pump perfect for a reaction gif.

The memeable moment came as Senegal secured their first win at the 2018 World Cup against Poland.

The former Portsmouth midfielder's reactions from the side of the pitch have proved a hit with the internet.

From a claw-like gesture:

To a brief celebratory moment before getting back to business:

One person tweeted: "This is a man who knew EXACTLY where the hard cam was and said 'Yeah, I'm gonna be a gif.'"

Senegal became the first African team to win at this World Cup, with a Polish own goal and a controversial second goal following M'Baye Niang's return to the pitch after an injury.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Niang scores controversial Senegal goal

This is the second time they've been to the tournament.

In 2002, they were captained by Cisse and reached the quarter finals, beating France along the way.

