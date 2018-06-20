Image copyright Alamy

Stranger Things fans will be able to explore the Upside Down in a new comic.

The first series, due for release in September, will focus on Will Byers and his time in an alternate dimension.

The character spends nearly all the first season in a mysterious place which his friends name the Upside Down - but his experience is barely seen.

Dark Horse, which has previously worked on Star Wars and Avengers comics, announced the news with text that was... upside down. Clever.

"Dark Horse is known for championing stories and storytellers," said Dark Horse president Mike Richardson.

"We are so excited to work with Netflix to bring the world of Stranger Things to comics."

While the initial series will only be four comics long, Dark Horse has signed a long-term deal to "expand the world of Hawkins (the fictional town where Stranger Things is mainly set) and its many inhabitants".

Noah Schnapp won the Most Frightened Performance award for his role as Will at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV awards

Although full details of the storyline are yet to be released, previews of the comic see Will trying to run away from one of the monsters from the show, known as the Demogorgon.

There's also a scene which shows him seeing Millie Bobbie Brown's character Eleven while he's in the Upside Down.

This latest announcement follows news of the franchise looking to cash in on its 80s charm through other upcoming merchandise like video games and books.

