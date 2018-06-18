Image copyright Getty Images

Clean Bandit are Grace Chatto, Jack and Luke Patterson - but perhaps not everybody knows that or would recognise them if they met them.

That was definitely the case for MP Barry Gardiner when he "met" the band at a recent political event.

He posed with who he thought were band members at this weekend's Labour Live.

But rather than meeting members of the chart-topping band, he posed with some of their touring musicians instead.

Twitter users were quick to point out that he had in fact met violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason and vocalist Yasmin Green.

Braimah and Yasmi perform with Clean Bandit at their live shows, so it's understandable that Barry thought they were part of the band.

Barry was trolled for his mistake with photos of the real members and other photos which definitely did not contain Clean Bandit.

It's an easy mistake to make, and Barry isn't the first and definitely won't be the last to make it.

That's not Ed Sheeran

Emma marked the anniversary of when her friend Rebecca thought she bumped into one of the world's biggest pop stars. Spoiler: She didn't.

But at least it seems like Rebecca was able to laugh at her mistake.

This woman is definitely not in Game Of Thrones

It's one thing to think you've bumped into Maisie Williams. It's quite another when she's the one to point out your mistake.

Starlord? Maybe if you squint

And this man blamed alcohol for why he thought he'd been hanging out with Chris Pratt.

Dad didn't bump into his comedy idol

Tina Fey is one of America's best comedy writers and actors. This lady is someone else.

