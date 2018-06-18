Image copyright Getty / Shutterstock

There's one big question emerging from this year's World Cup already and it has nothing to do with VAR or Cristiano Ronaldo's hair.

It seems everyone wants to know what's happening on Love Island?

Ok, not everyone. The Peruvian supporters had never heard of Eyal or Doctor Alex.

But as England get ready to start their tournament against Tunisia in Volgograd, this summer is presenting a unique dilemma.

"It was a big decision between going to the World Cup and staying at home to watch Love Island," explains Darlington supporter Adam.

As Gareth Southgate gets ready to name his England team for Monday night's match, we thought we would give him a helping hand.

We asked England fans to pick some of the key positions for him, using some rather well known Love Island phrases…

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hopefully the England team will have found time to catch up with what's happening in the villa while they've been in Russia

Rashford is so 'extra'

"For me Marcus Rashford has to start in attack instead of Raheem Sterling," says Adam.

"He's the Alex of this team because he is just so extra, he's a flashy guy and he's come in and looks good.

"He is 100% my type on a team sheet to be fair."

Image caption It's a coupling… Daniel (L) is watching all of England's group matches with his mate Adam.

Dier is getting 'mugged off'

"The biggest question mark in this side at the moment is the centre of midfield and whether it is Jordan Henderson or Eric Dier," says Daniel.

"Unfortunately for Dier, I think Gareth Southgate is going to mug him off.

"He'll go for Henderson because he's a bit more robust in midfield and had a good season with Liverpool."

Cahill is going to get 'pied off'

"It's all about who he picks in defence as part of his back three," reveals Joshua Lowe.

"I think he'll play Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire in the centre and that means Gary Cahill is getting pied off.

"That basically means Maguire is a right sort."

Image caption James (L) and Joshua

Southgate's definitely 'caught feelings'

"It's between Love Island and Wolverhampton Wanderers as to who I love most," reveals James Monks.

The 25-year-old says he's following England all the way to the final this summer.

"I think Jordan Henderson will get the nod in midfield over Eric Dier.

"Southgate has definitely caught feelings for him in recent weeks and he did play very well in England's last friendly against Costa Rica.

"I'm sure if he gets the position he'll be able to shout: 'I've got a text from Gareth.'"

