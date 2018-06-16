Image copyright David Woods/Campus

"I left my laptop, wallet and keys in the club and my laptop has all my college work on it from the last year."

Arun Day is a DJ at the Campus nightclub. It's next door to the Glasgow school of Art where there was a huge fire on Friday night.

He told Newsbeat: "I was in the middle of my set when security told me to turn off the music."

The 19-year-old is from Falkirk and is studying an HND in sound production in Stirling.

It was Arun's second week working at the club.

The fire started the Mackintosh building at Glasgow Art College at about 23:20 BST on Friday.

It spread to nearby buildings, including the Campus nightclub and O2 ABC music venue, but no-one was reported injured.

Firefighters said it was "too early" to comment on the cause.

Arun says there was a lot of confusion at first and it was only when people left the club they saw how bad the fire was.

"I thought it was a fire drill so I only took my phone with me," he told Newsbeat.

"When I looked up I saw a huge orange mushroom cloud in the sky and thought, 'Surely that can't be the Art college?'

"It was terrifying and never thought I would be caught up in something like this."

It's the second fire at the college. In 2014 a fire destroyed The Mackintosh library.

He started tweeting, telling people to stay away from the city centre.

Everyone stay clear of Glasgow Art School and the sorrounding areas. I was playing in Campus and everyone got evacuated. Massive fire at the Art School. Hope everyone in and around the school is safe! All of Sauchiehall street is blocked off. Police and Fire services everywhere — Arun Day (@Arun_D123) June 15, 2018

Arun's car is also parked right outside the club and he hopes to be able to get that back soon.

The yellow circle is my car. The blue circle is where I was, and where all my stuff is. Hopefully nothing inside the club is too damaged if damaged at all. Thanks everyone for your concerns and messages! ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/I3ZuIJdPYc — Arun Day (@Arun_D123) June 16, 2018

He says he really hopes he can get his laptop back.

"I don't know if it's damaged or completely fine, I just hope I can get it back and still access my work."

