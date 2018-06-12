Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana Grande has appeared to confirm reports that she's engaged.

The singer has been replying to fans tweeting her about a potential wedding to comedian Pete Davidson.

"I hope he knows he is marrying us as well," one fan tweeted. "HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED," the 24-year-old replied.

Newsbeat has contacted representatives for the couple, who have been dating for a few weeks.

Pete Davidson, who's best known for his role on US sketch show Saturday Night Live, recently got two tattoos of Ariana - her initials and the bunny ears logo associated with her.

The couple - who made their relationship Instagram official on 30 May - both recently came out of other relationships.

Ariana was dating rapper Mac Miller, while Pete was in a relationship with Cazzie David, whose dad is comedian Larry David.

Replies to her fans on Twitter appeared to confirm an engagement.

She also responded to a tweet calling her Mrs Davidson.

One user suggested a wedding between Ariana and Pete would be more popular than Meghan and Harry - something Ariana seemed to find funny.

The Florida singer also told her friend Camila Cabello - who often calls her "wife" - that they "need to talk".

Pete Davidson joined the cast of SNL aged 20, making him one of the youngest actors ever to be on the show.

Pete and Ariana have been posting pictures of each other on Instagram since late May.

They were at Kanye West's recent listening party for his new album.

Ariana recently spoke about her recently-ended relationship with Mac Miller, calling it "toxic".

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be," she said.

She also got a tattoo of a bee a year on from the terror attack at the Manchester Arena where 22 people died at her concert last year.

The singer says she has PTSD from the attack, and doesn't think she'll ever be able to talk about the event without crying.

Newsbeat has contacted representatives of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson for comment.

