BBC Radio 1 will once again be returning to Ibiza this August for a weekend of "amazing music and spectacular sunsets".

The news was announced by Annie Mac, who will be joined by the Radio 1 dance family, including Danny Howard, Pete Tong, B. Traits, Benji and Monki, along with some special guests.

The event will kick off at the White Isle's legendary Cafe Mambo.

And for the first time, BBC Radio 1Xtra is joining the party too.

The stations will be there from Friday 3 August to Sunday 5 August.

Radio 1's been hosting live events in Ibiza since 1995.

Image caption BBC Radio 1 at Ibiza in 2006

1Xtra will take over Ibiza Rocks on Saturday 4 August.

The event will be hosted by Charlie Sloth and DJ Target, with other DJ sets from Sian Anderson, MistaJam and DJ Charlsey.

The line-up will also include Not3s, RAYE, Wretch 32 and Kojo Funds.

Charlie Sloth says: "Ibiza has changed a lot over the last five years with rap and grime being embraced on the island in a huge way.

"1Xtra making its first appearance at the legendary Ibiza Rocks is huge and crazy exciting!"

Radio 1 at Ibiza is a long-standing tradition that Nick Grimshaw said was one of his top Breakfast Show moments.

"Doing the show with all those great DJs that I love, and now work with, live from Ibiza was a real moment," he said.

"One year we stayed in a house with Rudimental and we had a big party with Disclosure, it was pretty wild.

"Another night we went out, I'd broken my foot and went out on crutches with Calvin Harris, I was just in the DJ booth waving my crutch in the air."

