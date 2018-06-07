Image copyright Spider-Man/YouTube

The trailer for the latest Spider-Man film has been released and it features a whole lot more Spidey than ever before - mostly because it contains more than one version of the famous character.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse introduces 14-year-old Miles Morales, who also has spider super powers, to the big screen.

The animated film's protagonist made his Marvel debut in 2011 as the comic book series' first non-white Spider-Man.

Here's what we know about the film, which is out in December.

1. Two spider-men?

If you've read the comics it won't be a big surprise that there's more than one Spider-Man.

But Peter Parker is a bit shocked when he finds out Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino character, is like him.

Who knew that more than one person could develop Spidey-senses? Well, in this universe they can.

Peter ends up taking on a mentoring role and tries to teach Miles how to be Spider-Man.

Miles also develops super powers

2. Switching up those super powers

There might be two Spider-men but they are different - Miles has the ability to be invisible.

In the trailer he hides from his dad by disappearing into thin air.

His dad is a police officer and not exactly Spider-Man's biggest fan.

3. Woah, Spider-Man got old

It seems even superheroes get old.

Peter Parker looks a little scruffy, unshaven, hungry and is strapped for cash.

He has greying hair and it's fair to say he might not have been trying to save the world for a while.

4. Who is Gwen Stacey?

Towards the end we see someone dressed in a black and pink outfit with a white mask - that's Gwen Stacey.

She's elegant like a ballet dancer and swings in leaving Miles a bit confused.

"How many spider people are there?" he asks Peter Parker.

She's already a big hit with the fans.

5. People are loving the animation

Fans have been reacting to the animation and artwork in the film.

Even in the trailer you can see this animated film is slick but it stays true to its comic book background, with Miles' thoughts appearing as word boxes like they would in a comic book.

