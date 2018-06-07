Image copyright Getty Images

The Queer Eye stars have found their spiritual home - in a small Australian town called Yass in New South Wales.

The saying "yaass" is a favourite of the Fab Five, which is made up of Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk.

The town's name is believed to be derived from the Aboriginal word "yharr" - meaning "running water", according to the town's website.

In the show, five gay men give a range of people a full makeover.

After a hugely successful first series, they've been in Australia promoting series two of the Netflix show.

And they found the perfect place to do it. Yass queen.

Fans really appreciate just how far the boys went for a "yass" joke.

Skip Twitter post by @Brocklesnitch queer eye went all the way to Yass for the the wordplay. I respect and admire it — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) June 6, 2018 Report

Although there's always an opportunity for Antoni to be roasted over his love of avocados.

A Netflix spokesperson told the Yass Tribune the boys chose the town as a location because of its name.

It's thought the crew were only filming a short promo, rather than a full episode.

It's understood a room in the Yass Club House Hotel had a makeover as part of the promo.

Karamo and friends spent the day making over a local farmer, George - who was scouted by producers and nominated by his son Levi, according to The Guardian.

"I hope they'll make him look a bit more suave, fix him up, make his tooth look better," Levi told the newspaper.

George, 54, reportedly got a spa treatment, grooming tips and a haircut from Jonathan - before Tan took him shopping to upgrade his look.

One local store owner in Yass, Nicole Godding, told ABC Local Radio she tried to get the men into her store.

"I had a few tactics," she said.

"I opened up the doors, had Kylie Minogue pumping really loud.

"I'm kinda dancing around my shop, thinking 'sure, they're gonna notice me'."

Queer Eye will return for season two on 15 June.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.