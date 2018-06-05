Image copyright David Dobrik / YouTube

YouTube couple David Dobrik and Liza Koshy have announced their separation in an emotional video online.

The pair had dated since 2015 and built a combined audience of more than 20 million Youtube followers.

The say in their video they split six months ago but waited until this week to tell their fans.

"It wasn't healthy for us to continue to be together - for now," says David in the six minute video.

"You never know what could happen, but just not now."

They both admitted the pressure of their YouTube careers had been a factor in their split.

(Warning: contains language some viewers may find offensive)

"Liza broke up with me because she felt like we've been distant because we've been so busy," David added.

"As much as I hate to admit it, I was feeling it on my side too but I just don't have the balls to pull the trigger on that."

"We felt like we were living separate lives but neither of us was coming to terms with it," said Liza.

"So I decided we should break up. We didn't want to tell anybody because we were just so angry at the fact we distanced in the first place."

"We did nothing to each other to cause a break up.

"We have a lot of growth and development and learning and loving to do."

They both insist they are best friends and that their break-up is amicable.

In early 2018 Newsbeat made a documentary about the pressures on YouTube couples to stay together.

Many fans of David and Liza have reacted with shock and upset to the news.

Others have praised the message shared by the couple in their break-up video.

And some are holding out hope that their split will be temporary.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.