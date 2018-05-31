Image copyright Getty Images

Britain's Got Talent comedian Robert White says he has "no bad feelings" after Big Narstie appeared to shove him on live TV.

Some viewers of spin-off show Britain's Got More Talent reacted angrily after the rapper was seen to push Robert during a live show.

It appeared Robert was trying to dance with Big Narstie when he reacted.

The BGT semi-finalist said he and the rapper "hi-fived, shook and then made up."

Several viewers took to Twitter during the ITV2 show to say the shove was potentially "homophobic" and an "assault".

But Robert said Narstie should be given the "benefit of the doubt."

Skip Twitter post by @robertwhitejoke Big Narstie hi-fived, shook and then made up. No bad feelings from me. To me the visual joke was obvious; the tiny guy dancing with the big guy, but not everyone thinks in comedy, so I think you should give the benefit of the doubt #bgmt — Robert White (@robertwhitejoke) May 30, 2018 Report

Big Narstie has not commented on the incident, but he retweeted Robert's explanation following the show.

The brief incident took place during a performance by Anne-Marie on Britain's Got More Talent on Wednesday.

Despite Robert's explanation, some viewers believed the incident was inappropriate.

