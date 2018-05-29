Image copyright ITV

A West End performer, a personal trainer, an A&E doctor and the daughter of Eastenders hardman Danny Dyer.

This year's Love Island contestants have been revealed.

The 11 singletons will spend their summer looking for love in a Majorca villa from 4 June on ITV2.

Last year's Love Island finale helped the channel reach its biggest ever audience and the show also won a Bafta for best reality show earlier this month.

Here's the 2018 line-up:

Laura Anderson, 29, a cabin crew member from Stirling

Prior to Love Island, she says her biggest claim to fame was once serving Channing Tatum on board a flight while working as cabin crew.

She describes herself as a "real girls' girl" but is worried people won't really like her on the show.

Laura also says she's a "relationship person" and has had nine boyfriends - two of which were in the public eye.

Dani Dyer, 21, a barmaid from east London

She is the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and says she's "looking for someone really genuine" and likes having "heart to hearts and building relationships".

Her biggest turn-off is "cringeworthy quotes or chat up lines".

She says her biggest claim to fame is that Keira Knightley once babysat her and she previously appeared on the ITV2 show Survival of the Fittest earlier this year.

Alex George, 27, an A&E doctor from Carmarthen

Alex says his best attribute is that he "gets on with everyone" and he's caring.

He admits some people will think he's crazy for going on the show as it's completely different to working as an A&E doctor.

But he thinks it's a "great opportunity" and hopes to carrying on working part-time after the show - as well as do some TV work.

Wes Nelson, 20, a design engineer from Staffordshire

Wes says he's looking for someone to settle down with and who can "tame my wild lifestyle".

"A lot of people compliment me on my cheekbones and in terms of personality I'd say I am very passionate," he added.

Wes already has a large Instagram following which he says is his claim to fame.

Hayley Hughes, 21, a model from Liverpool

She says she's recently come out of a five-year relationship so hasn't "really dated" anyone but has had "a few DMs".

Her biggest worry about appearing on the show is that nobody will step forward for her.

She says she has "no filter" and says what she's thinking all the time - which people might not like about her.

Kendall Rae-Knight, 26, a retail manager from Blackpool

Last year, Kendall was engaged, had a house, and was "all settled down ready to have children".

But the relationship broke down and she says she's now ready to move on and start dating again.

Kendall says the best way to her heart is "a glass of rose" and lots of food - her favourites being "garlic bread, followed by steak or chicken".

Samira Mighty, 26, a West End performer from London

She wants to go on the show "for loads of fun, the opportunity to meet a really nice guy, or even a best friend, and the chance to find myself".

She's appeared in some huge theatre shows including Mamma Mia and Dreamgirls.

Her biggest worry about the show is being in a small confined space with the same group of people for so long.

Niall Aslam, 23, a student and construction worker from Coventry

He says he's "looking for a fit girl but I'm assuming pretty much all of the girls in there are going to be fit and above my level anyway".

Niall has no previous claims to fame and is nervous about being the first one to be voted off the show.

He says his most annoying habit is that he chews really loudly - "like a barn yard animal".

Eyal Booker, 22, a model from London

He was once in a boyband called EverYoung, which he says had "fan girl hysteria".

"They'd follow us around and come to our gigs and stuff so that was a little taste [of fame]."

He believes his best attributes are his personality and "I have curly hair and people seem to like that".

Adam Collard, 22, a personal trainer from Newcastle

He says he's hoping to get on with everyone and is looking for "a bromance as much as a romance".

"Alright looking and tall," is how he describes himself as well as "big" and "funny".

His biggest turn-off in a girl is if she has "bad teeth".

Jack Fincham, 26, a stationary sales manager from Kent

He admits to cheating in the past but wants to "find love" on the island.

"I'm really funny, I think I'm funny," he says. "Physically I think I've got really nice teeth, everyone compliments me on them."

He says his biggest worry about being on TV is "looking like an idiot".

