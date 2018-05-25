Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana Grande has posted a picture of her new bee tattoo, a symbol of Manchester.

This week the city marked one year since the terror attack at the Manchester Arena where 22 people died, shortly after Ariana came off stage.

To remember the victims, thousands of people have had a bee inked on their body. Ariana has followed suit and captioned her post "forever".

For many Mancunians, the bee represents both hard work and working together.

The symbol comes from the era of the Industrial Revolution when Manchester's factories were often referred to as beehives.

It was used because workers there were so busy and productive, and in 1842 the bee was officially incorporated into the Manchester coat of arms.

Earlier this year Ariana ended her music video for No Tears Left To Cry, her first single since the attack, with a bee flying off.

She posted a tribute to the city earlier this week, writing: "Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

Image caption The worker bee is an important historical symbol for Manchester and can be seen throughout the city

