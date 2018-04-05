Image copyright Getty Images

Skepta has been made a chief in his parents' home state of Ogun in Nigeria.

The MC has been in Nigeria for a "Homecoming" concert, which he invited the likes of J Hus, Not3s, Wizkid and Davido to perform at.

His chieftaincy title is "Amuludun of Odo Aje", which literally means the "Chief Entertainer of Odo Aje".

"I am honoured and will continue to put time and love into Nigeria, especially the community of Odo Aje," Skepta, who was born in north London, said.

Content is not available

The grime artist has spent a lot of time in Nigeria over the past few years, performing at festivals and putting on his own shows.

The title he's been given is for "entertainers in all forms", according to BBC Lagos reporter Busayo Akogun.

Chieftain titles are given in recognition of a positive contribution to community wellbeing - which Skepta's done through entertainment.

"Also such people are known to be at the forefront of transmitting culture and tradition of the land from one generation to another using their trades," Busayo says.

Content is not available

Skepta has been welcomed warmly in Nigeria, where his parents emigrated from.

Nigerian culture website Native Mag described his relationship with the country as "wholly organic".

Naomi Campbell, who's rumoured to be dating Skepta, congratulated the new chief on social media.

The supermodel has been in Nigeria with the MC, where she walked in Lagos Fashion Week and joined Skepta at his Homecoming pop-up shop.

Content is not available

The MC has previously been praised for his community work in Tottenham, when he partnered with Levis to create a music space for local kids in the community centre.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.