UK-US special relationship: A short history
By Catherine Burns & Hannah Morrison
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
A relationship ends, you start something new but it doesn't have that same spark.
It just doesn't feel "special" anymore.
Something similar may have been going through Prime Minister Boris Johnson's mind this week as he met US President Joe Biden for the first time since Biden took over from Donald Trump.
"Special" is a word that's been used to describe the UK-US relationship for years but it's hard to maintain when the key players change all the time.
In order to keep the spark alive they may want to take a look back at which pairings actually had that "special" something, starting in 1946 when Winston Churchill first came up with the phrase.
The then British prime minister used the words in a speech just after Britain and its allies - including America - had beaten Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Churchill and the president at the time, Harry Truman, clearly felt pretty "special" about each other back then.
But like any relationship, there have been ups and downs.
The 1980s were particularly warm. Margaret Thatcher called Ronald Reagan "the second most important man in my life" after her husband.
The president's chief of staff said the pair "had each other's backs" and that their relationship was "a love affair in the right sense of the word".
In the 1990s Tony Blair and George W Bush bonded early on because they liked the same brand of toothpaste. Seriously.
After 9/11 in 2001 things really ramped up.
The president told reporters: "We've got no better friend in the world than Great Britain.
"We've got no better person that I like to talk to than Tony Blair."
Blair fully backed Bush and his unpopular war in Iraq.
They were so close the British PM became known as the president's "poodle".
Butting heads
But after that, Barack Obama and David Cameron's relationship was a little more complicated.
In Obama's memoir he said he did like Cameron "personally" but the two "butted heads" on a range of international issues.
And he once talked about having the "perfect relationship" with another world leader, Australia's former PM Kevin Rudd. Awkward.
That leads us on to Donald Trump and Theresa May.
Despite the pair holding hands on a visit to the White House, the relationship wasn't an easy one.
In an article the former UK prime minister wrote for the Daily Mail, she said: "With Donald Trump, I never knew what to expect."
He was a big fan of Brexit and publicly criticised her approach to getting the deal done with the EU, saying she didn't listen to his advice.
But perhaps the problem was that the president already had eyes for someone else - Boris Johnson.
'Britain Trump'
"I think we'll have a very good relationship," Trump said when Johnson became prime minister.
There were many similarities between the two of them. So much so that Donald Trump told his supporters at a rally in the US: "They call him Britain Trump."
But Johnson was quick to distance himself once Trump was voted out, speedily congratulating Joe Biden on his victory.
On paper though, Boris Johnson still has a lot more in common with the previous US president than the current one.
Unlike Trump, Biden was against Brexit. He is of Irish descent so has big concerns about how it will affect Northern Ireland and Ireland.
However the two men may find themselves coming together on climate change and national security - issues where they share more similar ideas.
If all else fails, maybe they could find some common ground over toothpaste.