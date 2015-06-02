50 Cent 'sex tape' to be shown to jurors in his trial
Jurors in the US will be able to see footage of a sex tape it is claimed was made by rapper 50 Cent.
He's being sued for defamation by the mother of one of his children.
Lastonia Leviston claims he posted the video of her and another man having sex with 50 Cent's face superimposed over the man.
The trial is complicated as it also involves 50 Cent's rival Rick Ross, who the rapper alleges leaked the tape deliberately.
The video got four million views after it was shared online.
Leviston claims in her lawsuit that it made her depressed and almost drove her to suicide.
The trial was delayed a week after the Grammy Award-winner declared corporate bankruptcy.
Jurors will hear from the star and watch the video in which a picture of 50 Cent's alter ego, Pimpin' Curly, is projected over the face of Leviston's lover.
They will also get to see a YouTube clip of 50 Cent talking about that rivalry.
50 Cent has not exactly been keeping a low profile - last night he was out at the premier of his new film The Spy in which he plays himself.
The cast also includes Jude Law and Jason Statham.
