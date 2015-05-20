Louis Walsh brands Cheryl Fernandez-Versini 'lazy' in X Factor interview
Louis Walsh has branded Cheryl Fernandez-Versini "lazy" in a magazine interview.
Walsh, who apparently isn't returning to the X Factor judging panel this year, was asked about whether he would like to see the former Girls Aloud star back in her seat.
He told an entertainment magazine: "Cheryl wasn't great last year, she's sometimes lazy and lacks energy.
"She needs to give more, she can give so much more."
Louis was one of the original judges back when The X Factor started in 2004, alongside Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne and the first presenter, Kate Thornton.
According to press reports Walsh is leaving the show as part of a big shake-up planned by Cowell.
It's thought TV bosses are bringing in new faces to freshen up The X Factor panel.
His departure didn't stop him having a pop at Cheryl Fernandez-Versini.
"She's irrelevant these days," Louis Walsh told Heat Magazine.
"I know people say the same about me, but apart from anything, I am fun and I have a rapport with Simon.
"Personally, I'd rather have Mel B on the panel. I love her - but that's not going to happen."
Fernandez-Versini hit back on her Twitter feed, writing: "I am beginning to wonder if Louis has some kind of an obsession with me.
"I mean this is every year whether I am or am not a part of the show and btw, this is the same man asking me what he should say to contestants on our way to the stage because 'he doesn't know'.
"Dear Lou Lou. Try using your mouth to say something positive about something positive."
