Rapper Chinx shot dead in New York
Rapper Chinx has been killed in a drive-by shooting in New York.
The New York Police Department told Newsbeat the 31-year-old, whose real name is Lionel Pickens, was shot multiple times in Queens.
Detectives say at around 4am [US eastern time] the gunman pulled alongside the rapper's Porsche.
Chinx was in the car with an unnamed person, who's in a critical condition in hospital with two bullet wounds in the back.
Chinx often collaborated with artists like Meek Mill and French Montana.
He was reportedly listed as one of the performers at a club in Brooklyn, hours before the attack.
No arrests have been made.
