American Idol to end after a ten-year run, Fox announces
- Published
It's the show which brought us Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert, but Fox has announced that the next series of American Idol will be its last.
Current judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr will continue in their roles, as will host Ryan Seacrest.
But it looks like the competition has won, and the show will be back for the last time next spring.
Fox said the final series will pay tribute to previous years.
No word on whether we'll get any past winner performances.
But let's not forget what kind of a benchmark this TV show was. At its height back in 2006, it boasted an incredible 36m viewers for the final.
Unfortunately for the show, those dizzy heights weren't reached again. This year it pulled in 11.6m viewers, including catch-up broadcasts.
These days, those numbers just aren't good enough.
The landscape for talent shows is wide. The US X Factor didn't do as well as expected, but The Voice is going strong.
American Idol has also seen quite a cast list in terms of judges. They include Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Ellen DeGeneres, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey, and Nicki Minaj.
