More MPs called 'Stuart McDonald' than Labour MPs in Scotland
It was an almighty fall from grace for Labour in Scotland last week.
Once a heartland for the party, it's now left with just one Scottish MP after losing 40 seats to the SNP in the election.
But just when Labour thought things couldn't get any worse for the party, they have.
Because not only have their MPs been trumped 56-1 by the SNP, they've even been outnumbered by MPs called Stuart McDonald... sort of.
Stuart McDonald number one
Meet the SNP's official Stuart McDonald, the new MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East.
He's been a party activist for 20 years after joining at the age of 20. He works for a Glasgow-based anti-racism charity.
'Stuart McDonald' number two
So this "Stuart McDonald" is actually a Stewart McDonald... but you get the point.
He's the new SNP MP for Glasgow South after beating former Labour's Tom Harris.
And last but not least, 'Stuart McDonald' number three
OK we've twisted this one a little bit, but only a little, because this is Stuart Donaldson.
And we reckon you'll give us that.
He's 23 and his mum (who's also in Scottish politics) said of him before the election: "I am flabbergasted. Someone who was quite resistant to ever delivering a leaflet for me is now standing for the Westminster parliament".
So in terms of Scottish MPs that's "Stuart McDonald": three; Labour: one.
Plus with the help of Stewart Hosie, who's been an MP since 2005, MPs called Stuart/Stewart outnumber Labour by a whopping 4-1 in Scotland.
And in case you want more trivia, there are now even more pandas in Scotland than Labour MPs.
Just the two of them... Tian Tian (you know the one... "Is she pregnant is she not?") and her male friend Yang Guang.
But whatever way you judge it, it's pretty clear there just aren't many Labour MPs in Scotland any more.
The bigger picture
The SNP has gone from winning six seats in 2010 to claiming 56 of Scotland's 59 seats - their best ever election result, and Labour's worst since 1924.
It's now the third biggest party in the House of Commons.
The Liberal Democrats and Conservatives have also been left with just one MP each in Scotland.
SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland has "voted for change" and her party's MPs will ensure the country's voice is heard.
David Cameron has again pledged to devolve more powers from Westminster to Scotland.
The Prime Minister first made the promise to encourage Scottish voters to stay with the UK in last September's independence referendum.
