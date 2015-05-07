Doctors call for new lip filler regulations
- Published
When Kylie Jenner admitted to having lip fillers it wasn't a great surprise.
But you might be surprised to find out there aren't any rules about who can get fillers - or who is able to give them.
Some of the top people in the industry think there should be, and they say people aren't aware of everything that can go wrong.
They also think you should be 18 before you can have lip fillers. Kylie Jenner is 17.
'A plastic version of me'
Jeanette Worthington, from Warrington, decided to have lip injections four years ago to improve her chances as a model, although she believes now she didn't actually need them.
It was alright for a short time, she said. She was getting lots of attention and lots of shoots but then it went wrong.
"I only had a tiny bit at first... I probably should have left it at that... But I wanted to go a lot bigger," she said.
As time went on her lips started to look "a bit odd". She noticed the filler was staying in only half her lip and looked "lopsided".
Jeanette was doing lots of TV work at the time and people started saying nasty things on social media.
She tried to get help and was told you can have an injection that dissolves the product but it dissolves some of your own lip too.
That sounded drastic to Jeanette, so she decided to keep topping up the one side of her lip but she felt like "a plastic version" of herself.
Eventually, Jeanette found a doctor who used a different technique to squeeze some of the filler out.
"It came out like hard lumps," she said. "There was blood all over my face... but I was so grateful."
Now, her lips are "pretty much back to normal" and she's much happier.
"It's always better to look a good version of yourself and not a bad version of what you're trying to emulate," she said.
"I don't think people should mess around with themselves too much.
"Be so careful. Because you will end up with a saggy face... and a horrible uneven mouth."
'Complete mayhem'
Consultant plastic surgeon Ash Mosahebi told Newsbeat: "The whole filler market is unregulated... societies have been campaigning to get some laws in place for years.
"Really, nobody should have anything done below the age of 18."
As well as there being no laws about who can give the injections, there are no regulations about what is in them.
"Fillers can be released without proper studies and proper safety parameters being looked at," said Dr Mosahebi, who described the situation as "complete mayhem".
The procedure is fine, he said, if it is done "properly and safely" but risks include bleeding, bruising, infection and deformities.
You could also be allergic to the filler and then there is a chance of scarring, lumps and nerve damage.
In the worst cases, people can end up in intensive care because "of the horrendous infections caused by the fillers" which can be life threatening, he explained.
'Controversial subject'
Kate Fawcett, who's a beauty blogger, told Newsbeat she was 'thrilled' when she had her first lip fillers and she'd definitely do it again.
She said she was nervous beforehand but reassured when she got to the clinic.
"I actually didn't feel any pain whatsoever... I found the whole thing to be really straightforward," she said.
"I am so happy with the fact that I decided to get lip filers, I know it can be quite a controversial subject."
She said if anyone thinking about getting them should be properly informed.
'People can actually order these online'
The risks aren't stopping people from wanting fillers, according to cosmetic doctor Tijion Esho, who has several celebrity clients.
He told Newsbeat that over the last three years the trend has become "huge" with many more young people coming to his clinic asking for treatment.
He puts it down to awareness from the media and because techniques have improved.
"It doesn't have to be a trout pout."
Getting lip fillers is labelled as a non-surgical procedure, because you're not going under the knife, said Dr Esho, and sometimes parents give consent because they see it as just like getting an ear piercing.
It should be viewed as an operation, he said.
You can do a course in a just a day and get insurance to practice when really you have no experience and people can buy fillers on the internet, he added.
"It's not a prescription, only medication, despite the harm it can cause. People can actually order these online."
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat