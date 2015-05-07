Emily VanCamp returning to Captain America as Shield officer
- Published
Emily VanCamp is set to return as Agent 13 in the upcoming Captain America: Civil War.
The Revenge star has been revealed by Deadline as a confirmed character in the next film, set to be released in April 2016.
The Shield officer appeared in Winter Soldier, but it's thought she'll have a bigger role this time around.
In particular, Marvel fans are hoping Agent 13 will be referred to be her real name, Sharon Carter.
The next Captain America instalment will feature many familiar names from The Winter Soldier, both on and off screen.
The script has been written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the team behind The Winter Soldier.
In front of the camera, the film stars Anthony Mackie, Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Stan, Frank Grillo, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen.
Sherlock and The Hobbit star Martin Freeman has also joined the cast.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram and Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat