Do celebrities leave the country after a general election? No - not really
- Published
In March Katie Hopkins said she'd leave the country if Ed Miliband became prime minister.
Now Paul O'Grady has said he'll "move to [the] Lido in Venice" if David Cameron stays as PM after Thursday's general election.
He told a Labour rally at the weekend: "I can't live under this... government any more.
"I'm looking at a house on the Lido in Venice and I pay a fortune in tax so you've had that (gives middle finger gesture) mate if I [leave]."
He also said working class people had been "demonised as chavs" and that A&E had become like the "back of a pound shop".
But have any celebrities actually left the UK after a general election?
The answer is no, not really - not recently anyway.
Phil Collins moved to Switzerland after the 1997 election
Former Genesis singer Phil Collins said he'd leave the country in 1997 if Labour were elected.
They were and he did.
Magician Paul Daniels, boxer Frank Bruno and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber also threatened to go but none followed up on their threats after Tony Blair's new government kept the top rate of tax the same.
Comedian Jim Davidson said he'd leave the UK in 1997 as well but waited until 2004 to move to Dubai.
The Rolling Stones left the UK in 1971
In the 1970s it was a different era and political landscape.
In 1974 the top rate on earned income was raised to 83%.
Those high taxes meant several high-profile stars and bands left the UK under a series of Conservative and Labour governments.
The Rolling Stones wrote part of their 1972 album Exile on Main Street in France and the US while away.
James Bond actor Sean Connery also left the country and other famous tax exiles included Michael Caine, Bad Company, James bond composer John Barry, David Bowie, director Guy Hamilton, Tom Jones, Rod Stewart, Cat Stevens and Jethro Tull.
Even companies threaten to leave...
Some city hedge funds (offshore investment funds) left the UK in 2010 when the coalition Conservative/Liberal Democrat government took power and kept the top income tax rate at 50%.
They later cut it back to 45%.
If the Tories are voted back in and David Cameron holds to his pledge of holding a referendum on the UK's membership of the EU, several high-profile companies and city firms have said they'll consider leaving the UK if the country votes to leave the European Union.
Bank HSBC says it's thinking about moving its headquarters out of the UK over levies on banks and the uncertainty over EU membership.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat