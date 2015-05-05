Why US football fans struggle with with decent chants
- Published
It's fair to say the UK isn't a dominant force on the international football scene.
Come on, let's be honest 1966 was 49 years ago now.
That said it's hard to beat British fans in the stands.
From "come on you blues" to the more advanced "his name is Rio and he watches from the stand" (sung to the tune of Rio's Duran Duran) aimed at Rio Ferdinand during a 2003 ban, Brits have support and creative mockery covered.
But what happens if you're supporting a brand new club without any fierce rivalries?
The MLS's newest team New York City FC has issued fans with a crib sheet of suggested chants.
The list ranges from "N...Y...C ***(clap)***" to "come on New York score a goal".
The club, which has Frank Lampard and Spanish striker David Villa on its books, has also been pretty creative with some songs about its squad.
There's one about midfielder Kwadwo Poku - "Poku, Poku, what you gonna do when he comes for you?" - to the tune of the Bad Boys theme and another combining Kiss' I Wanna Rock and Roll All Night and midfielder Mix Diskerud's name.
Not entirely sure what "I wanna Diskerud all night, and party every day" means but it could be pretty effective when it rings out around the Yankee Stadium.
Football (or soccer as it's known in the US) commentator Sean Wheelock told the BBC that the sport lacking heritage in America might be one reason for fans needing a bit of help in the stands.
He said: "The problem is because football is still a very new sport in the US and Canada. You have a lot of young fans under the age of 25 who are essentially trying to emulate what they see on television.
"And largely what they see on television is the English Premier League, Mexican First Division or the Champions League.
"I don't want to say it's little kids playing dress up but sometimes it feels that way. The chants, the football culture and even hooliganism isn't organic."
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat