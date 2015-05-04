Sport stars' tributes to 'irreplaceable' Danny Jones
- Published
Rugby league player Danny Jones has been described as "irreplaceable".
He died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during a game.
The Wales international, 29, collapsed after being replaced during the League 1 game at London Skolars on Sunday.
The married father of five-month-old twins was treated at the ground before being taken to the Royal Free Hospital.
Jones scored more than 1,000 points in 150 appearances for Keighley.
He won 12 caps for Wales, making his debut against Italy in Wrexham in 2010.
His final international appearance was in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, against Cook Islands in Neath.
Some commentators are now asking for more comprehensive screening of athletes for heart problems.
The Rugby Football League have recently introduced heart screening for full-time players.
Part-time players are checked on a voluntary basis varying club by club.
A club statement from Keighley Cougars read: "Danny was much loved and highly respected by all at the club and in rugby league.
"He was the life and soul in the dressing room, a natural leader, a true professional and irreplaceable."
Here are some of the tributes that have come in for Danny:
Danny Jones is the second rugby league player in six years to die after collapsing during a game.
Twenty-year-old Wakefield forward Leon Walker fell ill during a Wildcats reserve game in 2009.
Doctors later found out he had an undiagnosed heart defect and a coroner ruled that he died from natural causes.
