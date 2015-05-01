Colorado plague caused by dog
Plague - the disease that ravaged Europe during the middle ages.
Most people think it's long gone but it has recurred in recent years.
In June 2014, Colorado suffered America's worst outbreak in 90 years, when four people were infected.
Now the results of an inquiry into the outbreak have revealed that the disease was spread by one man's sick pitbull, which infected its owner, his friend, and two vets called in to put the dog down.
On June 28 2014, the dog's owner, who had been healthy beforehand, was admitted to hospital with suspected pneumonia. Unfortunately, the tests that diagnosed him were carried out by an automated hospital system.
When his condition got worse, his samples were reassessed and the Tri-County Health Department, based near Denver, realised he was actually infected with "Y. pestis", better known as the bacteria behind pneumonic plague.
But how does a healthy man in the world's richest country get a disease most people think died out centuries ago?
Well, the plague never quite died out. There are a few - very - isolated cases; around eight a year in the US, and around 1,000-2,000 worldwide. Most cases in America are in the very rural western states, where it's carried by prairie dog and other animals which come into contact with infected rodents.
In this case, it turns out the man's dog had recently been put down after it began violently coughing up blood.
Not only had the patient had had close contact with the dog, so had the two vets who put it down.
They quickly began to fall ill with chest infections and fevers and were rushed to hospital, though they spotted their illnesses quickly and weren't badly affected.
One of the owner's friends wasn't so lucky. She got the dogs blood and spit on her, as well as the owners' during a coughing fit.
She went to hospital and was initially diagnosed with pneumonia. It was only later when the plague diagnoses was made that hospital staff realised she had probably been infected too.
All four victims are likely to make a full recovery although the dog's owner was in hospital for over three weeks.
As a precaution, 88 other people who came into contact with the dog were given medical treatment, and 26 more put on "high alert" in case any symptoms developed.
Pneumonic plague is spread by contact with bodily fluids, and although it's more rare than bubonic plague - which is spread by fleas - it's much more contagious and very often fatal if left untreated.
Fortunately in this case, no one died.
