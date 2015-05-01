Five-day emergency pill available across UK without prescription
You've been able to buy it for a month, but chances are you didn't know the five-day emergency contraceptive pill is available without a prescription.
For the past 15 years, the morning-after pills that could be bought from pharmacies were designed to be taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex.
The five-day ellaOne pill had only been sold in a few small trials.
Now it's available UK-wide but there's been little fanfare, and its developers have been telling Newsbeat why.
EllaOne became available in the UK in 2009, but you could only get it from family planning clinics or your GP.
Since then there have been trials where it has been made available to buy in some pharmacies without prescription.
In January the European Union changed ellaOne's status which meant that from 1 April it could be bought from chemists across the UK without a prescription.
In the first interview the company that developed the pill has given since then, Tony Fraser, managing director of HRA Pharma told Newsbeat: "It's great news for women".
And he explained why there's been no coverage in the mainstream media in the past month.
"One of the reasons we haven't gone out to get media attention is because what we want to do first is get the product into pharmacies, and roll out a training package to pharmacists in the UK.
"We wanted to make sure pharmacists are aware of what they are doing in terms of bringing another morning-after pill into the consultation that women have."
Mr Fraser says ellaOne is most effective if taken as soon as possible after having unprotected sex.
"The pills work by stopping the egg being released. The longer you wait there is more chance the egg will be released, which is why taking it as soon as possible is key."
EllaOne is an emergency contraceptive pill (ECP) containing ulipristal acetate and should be taken within 120 hours after unprotected sex or contraceptive failure.
Other brands of ECPs contain levonorgestrel and should to be taken within 72 hours.
A clinical study, sponsored by HRA Pharma, and published in The Lancet in 2010 found that 24 hours after having unprotected sex, a woman's chances of getting pregnant is only nine in a thousand, if they take ellaOne.
That's compared to 23 in a thousand if a woman takes a well-known 72-hour pill.
With no pill, the chances of pregnancy are about 55 in a thousand.
The family planning charity Marie Stopes says it supports that study and believes that ellaOne is the most effective emergency contraceptive pill.
"It's a brilliant step forward, looking at women's rights and empowering women," says clinical director Jason Warriner.
"It widens the choices around emergency contraception for women. For example at bank holiday weekends when other main services could be closed.
But he points out: "The most effective form of emergency contraception is having a copper coil inserted, and you can have that up to five days after unprotected sex."
Clare Murphy from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service agrees it's an important development.
"This is good news for women," she says.
"EllaOne is a highly effective method of emergency contraception, and the best thing about it is that it can be used up to five days after you've had unprotected sex.
"Our only concern will be the price, and we hope the relatively high cost will not put women off obtaining it if they need it.
Both types of ECP usually cost around £25 to £30, although in some areas under-25s might be able to access them free of charge.
Ms Murphy says: "We should also remember that as well as being available to buy from a pharmacy, emergency contraception can also be accessed for free from GPs and family planning clinics, and many pharmacies also run NHS schemes so they can provide it free of charge."
