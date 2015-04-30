When sports press conferences go rogue
Sports press conferences can be upbeat affairs where managers on a winning streak happily field questions. But they can be defensive, cagey and plain angry.
After losing 3-1 at home to Chelsea, Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson didn't react well to being asked to expand on criticisms his team had been getting.
He instead called the reporter "stupid", "daft" and an "ostrich". Newsbeat takes a look and finds some other strange encounters.
Arizona Cardinals quarter back Derek Anderson makes Nigel Pearson seem calm after responding to a question on why he was smiling at the side of the pitch.
His side went down 27-6 to the San Francisco 49ers incidentally.
See if you can spot the theme here, as we're now going to hear from an Arizona Cardinals head coach.
Dennis Green had to defend his team after losing to the Chicago Bears. Watch him throw his toys out the pram.
The disgraced Lance Armstrong had a heated exchange with journalist Paul Kimmage, when he brought up the issue of doping.
What a difference a few years make.
We've gone back to American Football to save the best for last for you.
Oaklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy verbally attacked reporters after a newspaper article about one of his quarterbacks,
As you can see it all got a little heated.
