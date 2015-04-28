BBC News

How the government spends your tax money

Published

Watch how the government spends your money

One of the biggest talking points in this election campaign is the UK economy.

Politicians from all of the major parties are arguing over how much money they should spend and where they should spend it.

But where does the £648bn in taxes that we pay go?

This is your video guide, hosted by Newsbeat's Nick Rotherham, to where the government spends your cash.

