Simon Cowell announces DJ show
He's better known for putting together boy bands than beats.
And he's more used to dancing dogs than dance anthems.
But now Simon Cowell has set his sights on the world of electronic music.
He's teamed up with Yahoo and Ultra Records for a new show: The Ultimate DJ.
It's one of 18 new online video series unveiled by online giant Yahoo as it tries to grab a bigger online audience.
Ultimate DJ was created by Cowell's production company, Syco Entertainment.
Wary of the way he would be received as a pop mogul stepping into the world of electronic music, Cowell took to Twitter to defend the project, saying: "The show is intended to showcase the incredible talent that electronic music has shown the world. It will be made with respect."
In a concept similar to the X Factor, Ultimate DJ will pit up-and-coming electronic music producers and DJs against one another.
They'll be competing for a record deal with Sony Music and a headline spot at a major music festival, with public voting on Tumblr.
There's no confirmed release date yet, but we'll be watching with interest.
Among the other shows being promised by Yahoo are sitcoms, news and finance programming, as well as competition shows.
