E3 gaming conference: Gamers reveal what they want
The gaming industry is gearing up for its biggest event of the year, E3.
Thousands of developers, publishers and manufacturers are gathering in Los Angeles for the Electronic Entertainment Expo show.
Expectations are high as Microsoft and Sony are set to reveal more details about the XBox One and PS4.
Newsbeat asked gamers at Meltondown, the UK's first eSports bar, what they were looking forward to.
Gary Kimmelman, 25
"Simply the PS4 in all its glory. The one thing I'm looking forward to is the streaming, that's really exciting.
"Say you're a hardcore gamer and there's a competitive game, it's a great way to show off your skills online.
"Micro-transactions, in-game purchases is a bit of an upset for all of us. It looks like it's the way of the future for a lot of games."
Robert Whiting-Simpson, 21
"Microsoft need to reveal a lot of games at E3 if they want to get gamers on their side.
"They really need to sort themselves out for this generation if they want to get back in the game.
"Smartphone technology is starting to bridge the barrier between console games and mobile games.
"Maybe in the next two generations of technology we could match them up."
Ben Bagg, 20
"Consoles are never as good as the PC.
"But it looks like they're turning the XBox and PS4 into computer builds, so if they can push and market them properly they should both do well.
"I'd like to see more League of Legends, Counter-Strike GO would be good, other than that Starcraft 2."
Aaron Maclean, 22
"More big developers supporting eSports and growing it as a community.
"If bigger developers catered more for that type of market it would be more open to the general public and develop a real user base.
"There's a lot of uproar about XBox's "always online" policy.
"People feel like they're not trusted not to steal games. I would say PlayStation maybe has the edge."
