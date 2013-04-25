Phone could accidentally share porn with BBM contacts
- Published
It's been revealed that people who view pornography on the latest Blackberry handsets could accidentally share it with all their contacts.
Any videos will automatically be shared with your friends, unless users remember to turn off a setting after sharing music.
Owners of the new Blackberry Z10 handset opt in to alert contacts about musical choices.
But videos are also linked meaning BBM contacts may receive porn preferences.
According to the online Crackberry forum, contacts receive an 'is listening to' notification which can name porn websites, as well as music choices.
It's not the browser which is broadcasting these social media updates, but the media player which is triggered if a full-screen video is watched from a pornographic site.
A spokesperson for the company Blackberry said: "It's a feature on the device that has to be physically switched on and that is just worth bearing in mind."
About 1 million Z10 mobiles have been sold in the last three months - more than analysts had expected.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter