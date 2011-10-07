Zoolander sequel gets the go ahead, says Will Ferrell
A sequel to 2001 comedy Zoolander is finally going ahead, according to one of its main stars Will Ferrell.
The film, which saw the actor play fashion tycoon Jacobim Mugatu, also starred Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson as competing male models.
However, the Hollywood star says there's not much more he can say about the follow-up to Zoolander.
"He [Mugatu] will break out of prison. He's been scheming about how to get back into fashion," he said.
"It's been a long time since that movie was out. The talks of a sequel have started and stopped and started and stopped."
'Serious drama'
Will Ferrell has been in the UK promoting his new film, Everything Must Go, which is released in cinemas on 14 October.
In it he plays an alcoholic who has just lost his job.
The 44-year-old actor says it was good to have positive reviews from critics for a more serious role.
"Last year was such a fun year because I got to do Everything Must Go, which was the first serious drama I've gotten to do," he said.
"It's always fun to stretch and do different things.
"I think there's always a tendency for the media to start a review when a comedian does a drama with 'Oh, here's a comedian trying to show that they can be serious.'
"What was nice about a lot of the reviews in the US was they just judged it for being a nice piece of work.
"They thought my performance was pretty good. So that was great."
Will Ferrell also revealed that his next role will take him back to his comedy roots but was filmed entirely in Spanish.
"When I talk about it everyone just starts laughing and thinks it's a joke," he admitted.
"We shot our version of a Spanish Telenovela meets a bad Mexican western. I'm part of an entire Latino cast.
"It's all subtitled in English and I spoke Spanish for six weeks. It was one of the hardest but best things I've done.
"We're super proud of it and it's pretty unique and different."